Two wounded Monday in early morning shootings in Rock Island

Separate early morning shootings left a man and a woman wounded Monday in Rock Island.

The 19-year-old man was shot about 1:04 a.m. in the 1500 block of 11th Street, according to a news release from the Rock Island Police Department. A private vehicle took him to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island for treatment. The wound was serious but not considered life threatening.

When officers arrived to investigate the gunfire complaint, they found a parked vehicle damaged by at least one bullet and other evidence of shooting, the release states.

About 12 minutes after the shooting on 11th street, officers were called to the 500 block of 14th Avenue for a report of more gunfire, a second department news release states. They found the woman, 24, suffering from a gunshot wound that was serious but not life threatening.

During the investigation, police learned she was walking with another person when she was struck by at least one bullet, the release states. They also found a crime scene at the intersection of 6th Street and 14th Avenue.

Both attacks are under investigation and there had been no arrests as of later Monday morning, the department said,

Police ask anyone with information to contact the authorities. The department can be reached at 309-732-2677. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 309-762-9500 and through the P3 Tips app.