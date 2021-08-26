U.S. Attorney's Office: Davenport man to serve three years, two months for possession of ammunition, a felony

The United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa says a Davenport man was sentenced to three years and two months in federal prison for being a felon with ammunition.
Christopher Michael Screechfield, 23, was sentenced to two years for a charge of felon in possession of ammunition, and one year and two months for a supervised release violation.
"According to court documents, Screechfield was identified after officers responded to a residence in Davenport where Screechfield attempted to commit suicide and injured himself. Screechfield was transported to the hospital," the release states. "Further investigation from law enforcement revealed Screechfield was wanted for a supervised release violation by the United States Marshals Service. When officers took Screechfield into custody, he had three bullets in his possession."
Screechfield pleaded guilty to the felony on April 20. He is ordered to serve three years of supervised release following his prison term and pay $100 to the Crime Victims' Fund.
He was put on supervised release on Oct. 15, 2020 after finishing a prison sentence for having an unregistered firearm.