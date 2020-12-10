U.S. Marshals arrest Rock Island murder suspect, locate endangered runaway girl

United States Marshals with the Federal Fugitive Task Force on Thursday arrested the Rock Island man accused of killing Imanuel Nduwayezu and found the endangered runaway girl who was with him.

Marshals arrested Thadeus Sincere Gray, 19, outside of a Phoenix, Arizona, motel, Rock Island Deputy Police Chief Richard Landi said in a news release.

Found with Gray was 17-year-old Midanney Shandi Mae Bernauer, whom police had earlier described as an endangered runaway. Midanney was in good health and is now in the "safe care" of local authorities, Landi added.

Gray is being held in Arizona pending extradition to Illinois.

Gray is charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 1 shooting death of Nduwayezu, 27.

Nduwayezu was outside Riverside Liquor, 2403 7th Ave., Rock Island, when he was shot. Police were called to the scene at 1:31 p.m.

Nduwayezu was taken to UnityPoint Health–Trinity, Rock Island, where he was pronounced dead.

Landi said the capture of Gray was the result of the investigative work of Rock Island Police detectives, the U.S. Marshals Service-Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force – Rock Island Office, and the Arizona WANTED Violent Criminal Offender Task Force.

This is an ongoing investigation. Rock Island Police ask that any with information about the case to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500 or leave a tip on the P3 Tips app.

