Uber driver says Bettendorf rider sexually assaulted him

A 31-year-old man faces charges of third-degree sex abuse, a felony, and public intoxication, a misdemeanor, after an Uber driver said the man sexually assaulted him.

Bettendorf police arrested Clinton David Calfee just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

The driver, 44, told police he dropped off the suspect at Greenwood Avenue and River Drive. Intoxicated, the suspect canceled his trip in the middle of the ride, then groped the driver and offered a sexual act.

Officers found the suspect near where the Uber driver dropped him off. Officers administered a preliminary Breathalyzer, which registered Calfee's blood-alcohol content as 0.238%.

According to the arrest affidavit, the driver "had to push (the rider) off and kicked him out of the car." The rider then repeatedly tried to get back in the car.

Calfee claimed it was the uber driver who asked for a sex act. The driver has a video of the incident, according to the police report.

Calfee was held about nine hours in Scott County Jail before posting a $10,000 secured bond. He appeared in Scott County Court Sunday morning.

