Unadjusted employment rate for Q-C drops to 3.7% in December from a year ago

The unemployment rate for the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island Metropolitan Statistical Area dropped to a not seasonally adjusted rate of 3.7% in December from a year ago, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
That is down from a not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 6.1% in December of 2020.
Not being seasonally adjusted means that the data has not been modified or calculated to reflect the impact of seasonal or calendar-related influences.
The last time the not seasonally adjusted December unemployment rate was equal to or lower than 3.7% was in 1998 when it was 3.4%.
Total non-farm employment increased by 6,200 compared to December 2020.
The largest gains in jobs came in government, up 1,900, construction, up 1,300, educational and health services, up 1,200, manufacturing, up 800, and transportation, warehousing and utilities, up 700.
Declines were reported in leisure-hospitality, down 200, information, down 100, and financial activities, down 100.
According to the Illinois Department of Employment Security, the unemployment rate decreased year-over-year in all 14 Illinois Metropolitan Statistical Areas for the ninth consecutive month. Jobs were up in 13 areas and down in one.