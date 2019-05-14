The United Township High School athletic director accused of drunk driving has a chance to have the case dismissed if he successfully meets requirements placed upon him by the court.
Mark A. Pustelnik, 51, Silvis, initially was charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving while under the influence of alcohol after a Jan. 26 traffic stop at 2001 5th St., Silvis, according to Rock Island County court records. Pustelnik was accused of showing signs of impairment, having an odor of alcohol on his breath, failing standardized field sobriety tests, and having a blood alcohol content of .236 when tested. The legal limit is .08.
Pustelnik has since been given 12 months of court supervision on one of the charges, according to court records. To avoid a conviction, he was ordered to submit to an alcohol and substance abuse evaluation, and he must complete any recommended treatment. Other requirements include that he pay a $750 fine and not violate any laws during his supervision. If Pustelnik successfully meets these criteria, the case will be dismissed when the 12 months is complete.
The arrangement was part of a negotiation with prosecutors, according to court records. In exchange, the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office agreed to drop the other charge.
In February, the UTHS board approved a medical leave for Pustelnik that was scheduled to last until June 15, but that date could be altered if both Pustelnik and the district agree to a change, UTHS Superintendent Jay Morrow said at the time. Morrow said then that he could not confirm or deny whether there was any relation between the leave of absence and the charges filed against Pustelnik.
Morrow said Tuesday that after the leave, Pustelnik would return to his role as the athletic director. Morrow declined to comment further, saying the situation was a personnel matter.