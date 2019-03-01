Try 3 months for $3
Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking information leading to the arrest of those involved in a robbery to a Dutrac Credit Union in west Davenport.

According to Crime Stoppers:

"On February 16 at 9:21 in the morning, the Dutrac Community Credit Union, 3100 West Kimberly Road in Davenport was robbed. Davenport police say that the suspect’s face was covered up by a hood but they hope someone will recognize the clothing and the get-away car."

Anyone with information about this crime are asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

