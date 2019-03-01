Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking information about the following unsolved crime:
"On January 2nd, Moline Police took a report from a victim who had ordered checks through the mail and never received them. The victim checked his account on line and learned that two of his checks had been written at Menard's in Moline and Davenport. The check written at the Moline Menard's was in the amount of over $1,500.
"The suspect was captured on video surveillance and is described as a middle-aged male white with a beard, black hair, and wearing a black Carhart style jacket, a grey hoodie, black jeans, and tan boots."
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.