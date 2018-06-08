CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities has updated its "wanted suspects" list and is seeking the public's help in several unsolved crimes.
Added to the wanted list is Francisco Murillo Cardona.
Cardona is wanted by Davenport police on two counts of sexual abuse second degree.
Cardona, 41, is described as 5-feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Cardona has family in the East Moline area. Bond on this warrant is $50,000 with Nationwide Extradition.
If you have any information about this fugitive, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH. You do not have to give your name. CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.
Unsolved crimes:
Garage burglars — "On May 31st, a garage in the 500 block of 16th Avenue, Moline was burglarized. The victim found his overhead door wide open. The only thing the victim could see missing was a black and yellow voltage tester was valued at $40 and the overhead garage door sustained about $200 in damage. The two suspects were caught on video. One of the suspects appears to be a light complexioned Hispanic. The other suspect is a white male. Both suspects look to be in their late teens or early twenties."
f you have any information about this crime or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip . You do not have to give your name. CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.
Quick change scammer — "On May 5th, a cashier at Wal-Mart in Moline was swindled in a quick-change scam. The suspect walked up to the register to purchase two beach balls and then handed the cashier money, asking for change in different denominations. On surveillance she is seen hiding a couple of the bills in her hand. She then hands the rest of the cash back to the cashier, asking for different denominations. This continues several more times. In the confusion the suspect stole $500. Do you recognize her? If so, call the anonymous tip line 309-762-9500, submit your tip here or tap the app P3 Tips. You could earn a cash reward.
Bulldogs taken from Moline home
From the Moline Police Department: "On Wednesday, June 6th, 2018, the Moline Police Department took a report of 3 stolen American Bulldog puppies from a residence near Stephen's Park."
The dogs are described as:
• Male, 6 months old, black and tan
• Female, 6 months old, light brown
• Male, 6 months old, light brown
Anyone with information regarding the missing puppies are asked to contact the Moline Police Criminal Investigations at 309-524-2140 or CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500. You could earn a cash reward.