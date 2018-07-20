CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities has updated its wanted and unsolved crimes lists.
Here are the latest additions.
Unsolved crime: Cainnan Gates death
"Around 2:32 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, Davenport Police were called for a report of a gunshot victim at a residence in the 1000 block of West 8th Street. When officers arrived on scene they found Cainnan Gates, age 34 had been murdered. This homicide is still unsolved. CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest."
Unsolved crime: Stolen credit card in Bettendorf
"On June 6, the pictured person used a credit card that was stolen at Marshall’s in Bettendorf. The suspect charged an Apple Mac Book at Best Buy in Moline."
Unsolved crime: Car theft in Davenport
"On Friday, July 6, 2018 at about 1:35 a.m. units responded to a business located at 1201 E. Locust Street, in reference to a robbery and vehicle theft. The victim was inside the store and left his vehicle running. When he came outside the suspect was in his vehicle pulling out of the parking spot. The victim grabbed onto the car and was dragged across the parking lot toward Bridge Avenue. Once at Bridge Avenue the suspect produced a handgun, pointed it at the victim and not so kindly asked him to step away from the vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene. The suspect had arrived at the business with several other subjects in the pictured stolen vehicle. The suspect was described as a male, 16-19 years old, about 5’08”, 150 to 160 pounds."
Anyone with information about these crimes is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIMESTOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.
Wanted suspects
Andrew Aldrich is wanted by the Davenport Police Department for first degree burglary and violation of a no contact order.
Aldrich, 29, is described as being 5-feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Aldrich is is considered armed and dangerous.
Darrell Williams Jr. is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office for probation violation.
Williams, 19, is described as being 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Williams' original charges were drug possession/delivery. He is known to be armed and has violent tendencies.
