CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's help in solving these crimes.
According to CrimeStoppers:
"On October 5, 2018 someone entered the Timberline Laundromat, Port Byron, and tried to break into a coin machine. On October 6 someone removed a computer system that controls the surveillance system at the laundromat. There was no forced entry, so it is possible the computer was taken when the business was open.
"The value of the missing computer system is $1,500.
"Also on October 5, the Neighborhood Laundromat located at 320 19th Street, East Moline was burglarized. A large amount of coins were stolen from the change dispensing machines. Several of the change dispensing machines were damaged in the process of the burglary. It is not known if the two burglaries were committed by the same suspect(s)."
If you have information about these crimes, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.