UPDATE: The suspect in the deadly shooting of a Fulton, Ill., County Sheriff’s Deputy is in custody after a 16-hour standoff.
Nathan Woodring, 42, of Avon, Ill., was taken into custody around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday. He was transported to McDonough County Jail, where he is being held pending formal charges.
A Fulton County, Illinois, sheriff’s deputy died Tuesday after being fatally wounded while responding to a battery and disturbance in Avon, Illinois, Fulton County Sheriff Jeff Standard said in a news release issued by the Illinois State Police.
As of 9:05 p.m. Tuesday a suspect was barricaded in rural Avon. Multiple agencies are on the scene.
Deputy Troy Chisum, 39, was dispatched to the scene of the disturbance at about 2 p.m., according to the news release. Multiple shots were fired and Chisum was fatally wounded.
Chisum was a four-year veteran of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department and was a paramedic with the Fulton County Emergency Management Agency as well as a member of the West Central Special Response Team.
“On behalf of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Deputy Chisum,” Standard said. “Deputy Chisum dedicated his life to the service of his community. His legacy and sacrifice will forever be remembered.”