Police are on scene of this home on Ridgewood Road in Milan, where a death investigation reportedly is underway.
Tom Loewy
Police investigate the scene of a homicide on the 11700 block of 28th Street West/Ridgewood Road, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Milan. The Rock Island County Sheriff's department confirmed at the scene they were investigating a homicide with two victims, one who is deceased.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Police investigate the scene of a homicide on the 11700 block of 28th Street West/Ridgewood Road, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Milan. The Rock Island County Sheriff's department confirmed at the scene they were investigating a homicide with two victims, one who is deceased.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Police investigate the scene of a homicide on the 11700 block of 28th Street West/Ridgewood Road, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Milan. The Rock Island County Sheriff's department confirmed at the scene they were investigating a homicide with two victims, one who is deceased.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Police investigate the scene of a homicide on the 11700 block of 28th Street West/Ridgewood Road, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Milan. The Rock Island County Sheriff's department confirmed at the scene they were investigating a homicide with two victims, one who is deceased.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Police investigate the scene of a homicide on the 11700 block of 28th Street West/Ridgewood Road, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Milan. The Rock Island County Sheriff's department confirmed at the scene they were investigating a homicide with two victims, one who is deceased.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Police investigate the scene of a homicide on the 11700 block of 28th Street West/Ridgewood Road, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Milan. The Rock Island County Sheriff's department confirmed at the scene they were investigating a homicide with two victims, one who is deceased.
Update: A 17-year-old male died in a shooting at a home in Milan, police confirmed.
A 15-year-old sustained gunshot wounds and was taken to UnityPoint-Trinity in Rock Island, but the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department has not yet confirmed whether the injuries were from the same incident.
The sheriff's department was called at 12:44 a.m. Friday to 11711 Ridgewood Road, regarding a person who had been shot. Police located the 17-year-old "with multiple gunshot wounds." Life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Initial information gathered suggests that a confrontation occurred inside the residence," according to a news release from the sheriff's department. "Several gunshots were fired during this incident, including the round that is believed to have struck the victim.
Police investigate the scene of a homicide on the 11700 block of 28th Street West/Ridgewood Road, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Milan. The Rock Island County Sheriff's department confirmed at the scene they were investigating a homicide with two victims, one who is deceased.
Police investigate the scene of a homicide on the 11700 block of 28th Street West/Ridgewood Road, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Milan. The Rock Island County Sheriff's department confirmed at the scene they were investigating a homicide with two victims, one who is deceased.
Police investigate the scene of a homicide on the 11700 block of 28th Street West/Ridgewood Road, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Milan. The Rock Island County Sheriff's department confirmed at the scene they were investigating a homicide with two victims, one who is deceased.
Police investigate the scene of a homicide on the 11700 block of 28th Street West/Ridgewood Road, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Milan. The Rock Island County Sheriff's department confirmed at the scene they were investigating a homicide with two victims, one who is deceased.
Police investigate the scene of a homicide on the 11700 block of 28th Street West/Ridgewood Road, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Milan. The Rock Island County Sheriff's department confirmed at the scene they were investigating a homicide with two victims, one who is deceased.
Police investigate the scene of a homicide on the 11700 block of 28th Street West/Ridgewood Road, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Milan. The Rock Island County Sheriff's department confirmed at the scene they were investigating a homicide with two victims, one who is deceased.