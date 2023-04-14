Update: A 17-year-old male died in a shooting at a home in Milan, police confirmed.

A 15-year-old sustained gunshot wounds and was taken to UnityPoint-Trinity in Rock Island, but the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department has not yet confirmed whether the injuries were from the same incident.

The sheriff's department was called at 12:44 a.m. Friday to 11711 Ridgewood Road, regarding a person who had been shot. Police located the 17-year-old "with multiple gunshot wounds." Life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Initial information gathered suggests that a confrontation occurred inside the residence," according to a news release from the sheriff's department. "Several gunshots were fired during this incident, including the round that is believed to have struck the victim.

"Suspects fled the scene."

About 20 minutes after police responded to the scene, the 15-year-old male was taken to UnityPoint with gunshot wounds.

The Rock Island County Coroner's office removed the body from the home at 10:18 a.m. Friday.

A woman left the home around the same time as the coroner, carrying a dog.

"My son's dead," she said to a reporter. "I don't know what to say. We came to get our phones, our keys and our wallets. My son's dead."

Sheriff's Lt. Justin Chisholm said his office and the Illinois State Police are investigating the homicide.