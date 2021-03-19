Update: About half of Davenport Police Officers received COVID vaccine at vaccination clinic

Moline Police Department has had 17 positive cases of COVID-19, the city said in response to a public information request on Mar. 8.

Moline declined to say whether any police officers had medically retired as a result of COVID-19, citing personal medical information. Moline isn't tracking officer vaccinations.

Scott County Sheriff Timothy Lane estimated there have been 30 positive cases among the 179 employees at the Scott County Sheriff's office. All involved minor symptoms, he said. He also said about 65% of the deputies and bailiffs have been vaccinated with at least an initial dose. Lane said only a handful have received the second dose.