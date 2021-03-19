Update: About half of Davenport Police Officers received COVID vaccine at vaccination clinic

About half of Davenport police officers received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the department's vaccination clinic, the city said Thursday in response to a public information request.
The city was unable to provide the number of total officers vaccinated — some may have been vaccinated at other locations — but said 83 of the 167 sworn employees were vaccinated at the clinic. Administration of second doses is in progress.
The city does not track the number of positive cases in the police department, but said no officers have medically retired as a result of COVID-19.
Data about positive cases and vaccinations is not consistently available from other Quad-City police departments and sheriffs' offices.
Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said he's seeking permission to share vaccination and case numbers. In cases within Bettendorf Police, Kimball believes most weren't caught or spread on the job but came from other places.
Rock Island Police Department Deputy Chief Richard Landi said his department doesn't track coronavirus cases or vaccination rates, but said information might be available through the city's HR department. A formal public information request was filed last week.
Moline Police Department has had 17 positive cases of COVID-19, the city said in response to a public information request on Mar. 8.
Moline declined to say whether any police officers had medically retired as a result of COVID-19, citing personal medical information. Moline isn't tracking officer vaccinations.
Scott County Sheriff Timothy Lane estimated there have been 30 positive cases among the 179 employees at the Scott County Sheriff's office. All involved minor symptoms, he said.
He also said about 65% of the deputies and bailiffs have been vaccinated with at least an initial dose. Lane said only a handful have received the second dose.
Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos did not know the total number of positive cases but said no one has medically retired as a result of the coronavirus and that 37 of the 63 sworn personnel, about 59%, have received both doses of the vaccine.