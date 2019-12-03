You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: At least one body removed from crime scene at Woodland Apartments in Davenport
UPDATE: At least one body removed from crime scene at Woodland Apartments in Davenport

Crime scene at Woodland Apartments

Police are investigating a crime scene at Woodland Apartments, 1935 W. 40th St., Davenport.

 Tom Loewy

UPDATE: Davenport Police are investigating a crime scene at Woodland Apartments, 1935 W. 40th St., Davenport. At least one body has been removed from the scene.

The crime scene appears to be centered around a cream-colored Kia sedan parked near the entrance.

This story will be updated.

