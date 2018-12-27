Updated: The Bettendorf Police Department has obtained another video of the suspect vehicle just a short distance from the accident scene. The suspect vehicle appears to have pre-existing body and paint damage along both driver side doors. See image below.
This vehicle entered the downtown area of Bettendorf via 12th Street and continued east on State Street to the accident scene in minutes before the collision.
The Bettendorf Police Department is continuing to accept tips and information to identify this vehicle and driver.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Sgt. Champion at 563-344-4471 or echampion@bettendorf.org.
Earlier report: Bettendorf police are searching for a third vehicle involved in the Dec. 19 crash on U.S. Highway 67 near Arconic that injured two people who had to be airlifted to University Hospitals, Iowa City.
Bettendorf Police Sgt. Andrew Champion said the department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 1997-2003 black Pontiac Grand Prix four-door that fled the scene.
The vehicle may have damage to the driver’s side from the crash. It waslast seen traveling on State Street (U.S. 67) toward LeClaire at a high rate of speed.
