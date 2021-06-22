Update: Children severely injured in fatal September car crash

A woman was arrested Monday afternoon in relation to a fatal September car crash in Davenport, in which one person died and two children were severely injured.

Jasmin A. Matthews, 26, allegedly lost control of her car, a Saturn Aura, when she was traveling east on River Drive on Sept. 7. She crossed the yellow line and hit a truck near Forest Road. An adult passenger in the Saturn died at the scene, and two children in the Saturn were seriously injured, according to an arrest affidavit.

The children were not restrained by child restraint devices. One was an infant, under the age of one, who received a skull fracture. The other was a toddler, three, who received multiple rib fractures, splenic laceration, and pulmonary contusion.

A warrant was issued in September by Davenport police to get a blood and urine sample from Matthews. According to the warrant application, officers who responded to the scene could smell alcohol on Matthews' breath. She reportedly admitted to drinking three Twisted Tea alcoholic drinks and smoking marijuana earlier that day.