Update: Citizen helps identify truck involved in hit-and-run in Bettendorf
Update: Citizen helps identify truck involved in hit-and-run in Bettendorf

Bettendorf police are seeking the public's help in finding this truck.

The Bettendorf Police Department has identified, with the help of the public, a truck reportedly involved in a hit-and-run, according to a Facebook post from the police department

The police department originally posted on Facebook on Tuesday, asking the public to help identify the red Dodge Ram. On Wednesday the department posted an update stating that the truck had been found and charges are pending for the hit-and-run.

