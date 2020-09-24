UPDATE: Clinton man jailed in Park View shooting Thursday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Clinton man is in the Scott County jail on three charges related to a Thursday morning shooting in Park View.

Christopher P. Halford, 33, was booked into the Scott County jail at 1:06 p.m. Thursday on a felony charge of felon in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor counts of assault/displaying a dangerous weapon and willful injury.

Online court records said he had so far been denied bond.

Scott County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Shawn Roth said the sheriff’s department responded to a report of gunfire on Manor Drive in Park View around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Roth said the person who allegedly fired a gun inside an apartment fled the scene in a vehicle.

Another person inside the apartment was shot. Roth said that person was transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a police affidavit, Halford allegedly pointed a loaded firearm at a woman, fired twice and struck the woman once in her left thigh.

Halford and the victim in the case are known to each other, Roth said Thursday afternoon.