Update: Cyclist killed Thursday in Moline identified

Alex Marietta, 40, of Geneseo, was riding his bicycle on June 3 when he was struck by a SUV that failed to stop for a red light. The driver, Bobby Hunt, fled but was later arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a fatality crash and interference with official acts.

Two other cyclists were hit and killed May 4 in Rock Island County.

Hugh Martin, 60, was struck and killed by an SUV in rural Rock Island County in the early morning hours. The driver was a 27-year-old Colona man who was issued two traffic citations.