Update: Cyclist killed Thursday in Moline identified

A cyclist who was hit by a car and killed Thursday has been identified.
Debbie L. Schroder, 78, of Moline was hit on the 3600 block of 70th Street Court, Moline, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said.
When Moline police were called at 9:35 a.m., Schroder was trapped under a vehicle, police said. She was later pronounced dead. The occupants of the car were not injured, and the name of the driver has not been released.
The crash is under investigation, but police say it appears to be a "tragic accident." The investigation is being conducted by the coroner's office, the Moline police department and the traffic reconstruction division office.
It comes two weeks after a cyclist was hit and killed on Kimberly Road in Davenport. That case was a hit-and-run, police say.
Alex Marietta, 40, of Geneseo, was riding his bicycle on June 3 when he was struck by a SUV that failed to stop for a red light. The driver, Bobby Hunt, fled but was later arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a fatality crash and interference with official acts.
Two other cyclists were hit and killed May 4 in Rock Island County.
Hugh Martin, 60, was struck and killed by an SUV in rural Rock Island County in the early morning hours. The driver was a 27-year-old Colona man who was issued two traffic citations.
Charles Hubbard, 13, was struck by a police cruiser in Moline later in the afternoon. Moline Police Officer Katherine Pennacchio is on administrative leave, pending an investigation.