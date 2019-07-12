Three adults were taken to Genesis Medical Center Friday morning with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, following a crash in Davenport.
In a news release, Davenport Police said they responded to the crash on Fairmount Street, south of the intersection with West Kimberly Road. A southbound Hyundai Sonata crossed the center line and collided head-on with a northbound Toyota Camry, police said.
Two occupants from the Hyundai and one from the Toyota were taken to the hospital. The Hyundai was observed earlier to be traveling at a high rate of speed, and an Iowa State trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver eluded the trooper. The crash resulted from the driver's attempt to flee, police said.
The Davenport Police Traffic Safety Unit is conducting an investigation into the crash.
Near the same intersection last month, a driver was killed when a vehicle being pursued by Davenport Police crashed into her vehicle.