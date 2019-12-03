You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: Davenport death may have been a suicide
UPDATE: Davenport death may have been a suicide

Crime scene at Woodland Apartments

Police are investigating a crime scene at Woodland Apartments, 1935 W. 40th St., Davenport.

 Tom Loewy

UPDATE: The Davenport Police Department said late Tuesday morning that officers were notified around 7 a.m. of a dead man in a vehicle in the 1900 block of West 40th Street. The initial investigation indicates the death might be a suicide. Further details of how the man is believed to have died or who he is were not released. 

The case, however, is still under investigation, the department said. The police ask that anyone with information contact investigators at 563-326-6125 or through the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.

EARLIER STORY: Davenport Police are investigating a crime scene at Woodland Apartments, 1935 W. 40th St., Davenport. At least one body has been removed from the scene.

The crime scene appears to be centered around a cream-colored Kia sedan parked near the entrance.

This story will be updated.

Breaking News