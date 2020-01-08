Update: Davenport man charged with murder of 74-year-old also wanted for battery of an elderly person

A 19-year-old man was charged with murder Wednesday after police say he confessed to the crime.
Charlie Gary faces first-degree murder, robbery and burglary charges after Davenport Police investigators found the body of Robert Long, 74, at 5:43 p.m. Tuesday inside a home in the 1500 block of LeClaire Street.
Long was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a police news release, Gary admitted he broke into Long's residence intending to steal the victim's car. He then strangled Long and stole items from the property.
You have free articles remaining.
Police say Gary left with the victim's property and car. He was driving the victim's car Wednesday when he was arrested.
Gary also was wanted in Rock Island County on charges of robbery, aggravated battery of a person 60 or older, and theft between $500 and $10,000, according to county court records. Those charges stem from an October incident in Rock Island.
Gary is being held in the Scott County Jail.
Davenport Police investigators remained in the 1500 block of LeClaire Street throughout Wednesday afternoon.
Reporter Anthony Watt contributed to this report.