Update: Davenport man faces four robbery charges

Police said the suspect was apprehended in the 2300 block of McKinley Avenue after a foot chase and was identified as Lewis.

Lewis confessed to Tuesday's robbery and three other robberies, according to the arrest affidavits. The first robbery took place Friday morning at a Kwik Shop at 3129 Rockingham Road. The other two happened Saturday evening, one at Kwik Shop at 3624 W Locust Street and one at a Kwik Shop at 2242 E. 12th Street.

Lewis allegedly entered all four stores and asked for cash from the register after implying he had a weapon. He reportedly received cash from three of the four stores.