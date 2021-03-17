Update: Davenport man faces four robbery charges

A Davenport man faces four robbery charges in a string of convenience store robberies.
Deontye Lewis, 23, was taken into custody Tuesday by Davenport Police.
Police were called to QC Mart, 2747 Rockingham Road, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a robbery. Police said a man went into the store, implied he was armed and demanded cash. After getting the money, the man fled.
Police said the suspect was apprehended in the 2300 block of McKinley Avenue after a foot chase and was identified as Lewis.
Lewis confessed to Tuesday's robbery and three other robberies, according to the arrest affidavits. The first robbery took place Friday morning at a Kwik Shop at 3129 Rockingham Road. The other two happened Saturday evening, one at Kwik Shop at 3624 W Locust Street and one at a Kwik Shop at 2242 E. 12th Street.
Lewis allegedly entered all four stores and asked for cash from the register after implying he had a weapon. He reportedly received cash from three of the four stores.
