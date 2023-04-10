Update: The victim in Sunday night's fatal shooting in Davenport is identified as 18-year-old Faith M. Zulu.

Charges against shooting suspect Zion E. Harrison, also 18, were amended Monday afternoon to Murder 2nd Degree and Going Armed with Intent, police said. He initially was charged with 1st Degree Murder.

Harrison also had outstanding warrants, police said, for: Possession with Intent to Deliver; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Criminal Mischief 4th Degree; Eluding; No Headlights.

According to details supplied by the Davenport Police Department in an initial news release Monday: An 18-year-old woman was killed late Sunday outside an apartment complex after another teenager fired a handgun multiple times, police said.

Zion E. Harrison, 18, was arrested and is charged with first-degree murder and going armed with intent. He also was arrested on several outstanding warrants.

Police were called to a report of gunfire at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday to 2700 E. 53rd St., the Jersey Meadows Apartment complex. On the scene, responding officers located an 18-year-old female with apparent gunshot wounds. The female was transported by Medic EMS to a local hospital, where she died.

The shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence, police said in a news release issued Monday. The incident remains under investigation.

The police report said Harrison and the victim, " ... got into an altercation outside the residence of 2760 E 53rd St., apartment number 4. The defendant was armed with a loaded handgun during the altercation. The defendant willfully, deliberately, and with malice of aforethought discharged a firearm in his possession in the direction of the victim multiple times. As a result of this action the victim died."