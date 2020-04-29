Update: Davenport Police arrest man connected to one of four gunfire incidents on Wednesday

Police said information from the scene suggested an altercation between drivers escalated into shots fired.

No injuries were reported from that scene.

Davenport police also investigated a confirmed shots-fired incident in the 1300 block of Bridge Avenue1300 block of Bridge Avenue that occurred at 7:18 p.m. Four shell casings were found at the scene.

No injuries were reported in that incident.

The fourth gunshot incident came in at 8:40 p.m., when the driver of a GMC Yukon Denali reported that his vehicle had been struck by gunfire on West Central Park Avenue at Ripley Street.

The man drove the vehicle to the 400 block of Ripley Street between the Davenport Police Station and the Scott County Courthouse.

Police inspected the Yukon. The back window of the vehicle had been blown out. A bullet struck the passenger side front door and another bullet shattered the passenger side back door window.

At West Central Park Avenue and Ripley Street, police found the shattered glass that had once been the back window of the Yukon, as well as a bullet fragment.

No one was hurt in that incident.