Update: Davenport Police arrest man connected to one of three gunfire incidents in city

A 21-year-old Davenport man has been arrested in connection with one of three shots-fired investigations Davenport police handled Wednesday.

Nathan Neil Tyson, of 1006 Farnam St., is charged with two counts of reckless use of a firearm-property damage.

The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Detective Errol Walker, at 9:59 a.m. officers were sent to the 1200 block of West High Street for a disturbance and a report of shots fired.

Tyson had a loaded firearm and was taken into custody.

After being read his Miranda rights, Tyson told police that he fired about 10 shots at a person. A house and a garage in the 1200 block of West High Street were struck by bullets.

Tyson was booked into the Scott County Jail at 1:45 p.m. He was released at 4:01 p.m. after posting 10% of a $4,000 surety bond through a bonding company.

No one was injured.

Then, just after 11 a.m., police were called to the 200 block of West 53rd Street.