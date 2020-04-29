Update: Davenport Police arrest man connected to one of three gunfire incidents in city

A 21-year-old Davenport man has been arrested in connection with one of three shots-fired investigations Davenport police handled Wednesday.
Nathan Neil Tyson, of 1006 Farnam St., is charged with two counts of reckless use of a firearm-property damage.
The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of two years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Detective Errol Walker, at 9:59 a.m. officers were sent to the 1200 block of West High Street for a disturbance and a report of shots fired.
Tyson had a loaded firearm and was taken into custody.
After being read his Miranda rights, Tyson told police that he fired about 10 shots at a person. A house and a garage in the 1200 block of West High Street were struck by bullets.
Tyson was booked into the Scott County Jail at 1:45 p.m. He was released at 4:01 p.m. after posting 10% of a $4,000 surety bond through a bonding company.
No one was injured.
Then, just after 11 a.m., police were called to the 200 block of West 53rd Street.
Investigators searched the scene on West 53rd Street and found fired cartridge cases.
Police said information from the scene suggested an altercation between drivers escalated into shots fired.
No injuries were reported from that scene.
Davenport police also investigated a confirmed shots-fired incident in the 1300 block of Bridge Avenue that occurred at 7:18 p.m. Four shell casings were found at the scene.
No injuries were reported in that incident.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.