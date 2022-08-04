UPDATE: Davenport Police Department identifies serial spray-painting suspect

Update: Davenport Police Department has identified the "individual involved" in the case, according to a press release. The department, however, released no further details about the identity of the individual or their role.

Original story:

The Davenport Police Department is looking for a gray suspect vehicle that was reported as driving erratically and spray-painting parked cars on Sunday, July 31 between the hours of 6 a.m. and 11 p.m.

On Sunday, Davenport police received a total of 22 service calls referencing the suspect vehicle. A total of 15 parked cars and one fence were damaged. Police have yet to certify the vehicle's make and model.

Davenport police are calling on the community's help to locate the vehicle — shown in the pictures — and any associated individuals. Those with information should call 563-326-6125 or submit a tip to QC Crime Stoppers at www.qccrimestoppers.com. Those who have had vehicle or property damage should file a report online at www.davenportiowa.com/nonemergencyreport.