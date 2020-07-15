Update: Davenport Police: Dinkins is 'person of interest' in girl's disappearance, not a suspect

Confusion over an Amber Alert designation arose Wednesday as the search for missing Breasia Terrell, 10, of Davenport, entered its sixth day.

According to a news release from the state of Iowa, at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday the Iowa Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for Breasia “due to new information obtained overnight.”

Only law enforcement agencies can request the activation of an Amber Alert, and police have not publicly discussed the timing of the alert. Investigators believe Breasia was last seen late Thursday, July 9, or early Friday, July 10.

Wednesday at 10 a.m. the alert was canceled, then quickly re-established. The state and Davenport Police said the cancellation was “an administrative error.”

The Amber Alert continues to call Henry Earl Dinkins, 47, Breasia's "abductor" while saying he was in police custody.

He has been held in Scott County Jail on a sex offender registry violation since Friday.

Wednesday afternoon, Davenport Police issued a news release restating what they said at a press briefing Tuesday afternoon: Dinkins is a person of interest in the case.