Update: Davenport police investigate fatal stabbing

Davenport police were on the scene of a stabbing death Wednesday night at the Relax Inn located at 6310 N. Brady St.

Police were called to the hotel at 7:54 p.m.

According to a news release from Davenport Police, officers located a Davenport man who had been stabbed and has suffered life-threatening wounds.

Paramedics tried to save the man identified as Danial Bradley, 46, of Davenport, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Relax Inn is the former Knights Inn.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309- 762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

