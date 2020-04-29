Update: Davenport Police investigating two incidents of gunfire Wednesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Davenport Police Department is investigating two incidents involving gunfire Wednesday.

The first came at just before 10 a.m in the area of the 1200 block of West High Street.

The second report of gunfire was received 90 minutes later and roughly four miles north of the West High Street incident. Just after 11 a.m. police were called to the 200 block of West 53rd Street.

Investigators searched the scene on West 53rd Street and found fired cartridge cases.

Police said information from the scene suggested an altercation between drivers escalated into shots fired.

No injuries were reported from that scene.

The first incident was reported to police at 9:58 a.m. in the area of Marquette and High streets.

Officers canvased the area and located fired cartridge cases in the 1200 block of West High Street.

Investigators developed information that there was disturbance involving several subjects that escalated into shots being fired, police said.

One house in the 2000 block of Marquette Street was damaged by the gunfire.

No injuries were reported on scene.

Quad-City Times​

