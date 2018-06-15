Davenport police have arrested one adult and three teens, all from Indianapolis, in connection with the Friday morning robbery of CVS Pharmacy, 1775 N. Division St.
Chatori Monae Laury, 22, of 7746 Wyckford Court, along with Melvin Thompson, 17, and Darius Thompson, 16, both of 7663 Colewood Blvd., and a 15-year-old boy who has not been identified, each are charged with one count of second-degree robbery, possession with the intent to deliver an controlled substance, 1,100 hydrocodone tablets and liquid hydrocodone, and an Iowa drug tax stamp violation.
The robbery and possession charges are Class C felonies that carry a prison sentence of up to 10 years. The drug tax stamp violation is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years.
Laury and Melvin and Darius Thompson each were being held Friday on a $10,000 bond, cash or surety. Bonding information for the 15-year-old boy was not available Friday night.
Police were called at 10:45 a.m. to CVS, 1777 N. Division St., where three men approached the pharmacy and implied they had weapons.
A short time later, police pulled over a 2015 Dodge Dart in the 1700 block of Marquette Street and took the four people in the car into custody.
This is the second time in six months that people from the Indianapolis area have come to the Quad-Cities to commit drug robberies.
Rontel Najae Mial and David Andrew Madden were charged in the Dec. 16 robbery of Walgreens, 1660 W. Locust St.. Mial was tied to several other robberies in Iowa.
The state charges against Mial and Madden were dropped after federal authorities brought charges instead. Both men are in the Scott County Jail awaiting trial.