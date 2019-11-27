Update: Davenport robbery suspects lead police on chase to Moline

Four armed robbery suspects led Davenport police on a chase into Moline Wednesday night.
The people in the car are suspected of robbing at gunpoint the Super Saver convenience store, in the 1600 block of Rockingham Road, at 9:38 p.m., and then 20 minutes later robbing at gunpoint a Dollar Tree in the 1300 block of E. Locust St.
Police believe the two robberies were related, but evidence from the Dollar Tree robbery was still being collected late Wednesday.
When Davenport police spotted the car that was used in the convenience store robbery, a Chevrolet Malibu, the car sped away from officers and crossed the Interstate 74 Bridge.
The driver of the Malibu took the 7th Avenue exit and was heading west on 7th Avenue when a Davenport Police officer used the a pursuit intervention technique maneuver to bring the car to a halt.
The four people in the car fled on foot, two of whom were captured by Moline police and taken to the Moline Police Department. The identities of the two people captured were not released late Wednesday.
Officers searched in the construction area of the I-74 bridge for the other suspects.
During the chase, officers saw someone throw a handgun out of the car as it was crossing the I-74 bridge. Officers stopped traffic on the bridge for a time so they could search for the weapon. Police have not confirmed if the weapon was recovered, though scanner traffic during the incident indicated officers had recovered a firearm.
Moline and Davenport police combed the area of Moline near the I-74 construction zone for at least an hour. They brought in a police dog and asked for a thermal camera to use to help search the dark areas of the construction zone.
Surveillance video from Super Saver captured the car involved in the robbery.
No injuries have been reported in the robberies or the pursuit.
This is a developing story.