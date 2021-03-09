Update: Davenport shooting victim's wounds non-threatening

Davenport police found someone who had been shot in an apartment near 34th Street and Hillandale Road Monday night.

The victim was transported to Genesis East Medical Center where they were being treated for non-life threatening wounds, police said in a news release.

Police began investigating a report of gunshots in the area just after 8 p.m. Numerous shell casings were recovered on the 2900 block of 34th Street.

It was the second reporting of gunfire of the day. In the afternoon, police investigated shots fired at 15th and Gaines.

Police ask anyone with information to call Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online.

