Update: Driver died from multiple injuries in crash with stolen car

One person was killed and another injured after a stolen Hyundai Azera and a Chevrolet Aveo collided at the intersection of Illinois Route 92 and an off-ramp of the downtown Rock Island bridge.

The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, and the driver of the stolen Hyundai fled on foot, police said. At least one injured passenger remained in the vehicle.

The 52-year-old man driving the Aveo was extricated from the vehicle and taken to UnityPoint Health Trinity, Rock Island, where he was pronounced dead. His name will not be made public until Thursday, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said, giving next of kin time to notify other family members.

Preliminary results of an autopsy performed Wednesday indicate the victim died from blunt-force trauma to the head, chest and abdomen, Gustafson said.

Police reported that both the Aveo and Azera were heavily damaged during the collision.

A passenger in the Hyundai also was taken to Trinity with serious injuries that were believed to be non-life-threatening.

Witnesses to the crash told police that the person driving the Hyundai fled the scene. The Azera was reported stolen out of Rock Island on Sunday.

The crash remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Traffic Unit and the Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone with information about the case, including the identity of the person who fled the scene, is asked to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips App.