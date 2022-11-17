UPDATE: East Moline firefighter placed on administrative leave after child porn accusations

An East Moline firefighter has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly possessing child pornography.

East Moline Fire Chief Rob DeFrance and East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey said in a news release issued Thursday that firefighter Kyle Daniel DuPrey is on administrative leave, and an internal investigation will be conducted at the appropriate time.

A cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest of DuPrey, 35, of LeClaire, on three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. The case was handled by the Scott County Sheriff's Department.

Each of the charges is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Investigator Ethan Roling, at 2:59 p.m. Aug. 22, 2021, DuPrey disseminated a video depicting an underage female engaged in a sexual act.

At 10:53 a.m. and at 1:54 p.m. on May 4 of this year, DuPrey disseminated two videos showing underage females engaged in sexual acts.

The videos were sent through Kik Messenger.

DuPrey was booked into the Scott County Jail at 12:16 p.m. Wednesday and was released at 1:45 p.m. after posting 10% of a $15,000 bond.

He is scheduled to make a first appearance on the charges Nov. 22 in Scott County District Court.

In their news release, DeFrance and Ramsey said they have full confidence in the criminal justice system, and DuPrey will be afforded his right to a fair trial. If the allegations against him are proven true, they said, "he will face the consequences."