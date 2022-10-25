UPDATE: East Moline police officer in critical condition after being attacked by wanted man

An East Moline Police sergeant was in critical condition early Tuesday morning after he was attacked by a man suspected of setting a fire in Rock Island, East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey said during a 1 a.m. news conference Tuesday at East Moline City Hall.

Sgt. William Lind had located Adrian W. Rogers, 52, in the 1900 block of Morton Drive. Lind addressed Rogers and was physically attacked, suffering injuries to his head. Rogers fled the scene.

Assisting officers located Lind unconscious. He was taken to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, and then transferred to another hospital for further treatment.

“Sgt. Lind is in critical condition, and his injuries are considered life-threatening,” Ramsey said. “This incident was captured on Sgt. Lind’s body camera.

An extensive search for Rogers ensued that involved East Moline Police and several surrounding agencies.

At about 10:50 p.m., Rogers was located in Colona and taken into custody, Ramsey said.

East Moline Police were assisted by Silvis Police, Moline Police, Illinois State Police, Hampton Police, Colona Police, the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department, the FBI and the East Moline Fire Department.

Rogers is charged in Rock Island County Circuit Court with one count each of attempted murder and aggravated arson. Both of those charges are Class X felonies under Illinois law that carry a prison sentence of 6-30 years.

He also is charged with residential arson, a Class 1 felony that carries a prison sentence of 4-15 years, and aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 2 felony that carries a prison sentence of 3-7 years.

Rogers was being held Tuesday morning in the Henry County Jail on a bond of $1 million, or 10%.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or use the P3 Tips mobile app.

Lind was named Officer of the Year

Lind earned 2021 Officer of the Year honors from the Breakfast Optimist Club that serves the Illinois Quad-Cities.

Lind was nominated for his work at the Quad-City Federal Gang Task Force.

Lind spearheaded one of the largest cases in the task force for illegal drug and weapon distribution in the Quad-City area. He also worked to stop several shootings in the spring of 2021 between two gangs that led to multiple arrests for firearms violations.

Lind also is involved with the Shop With a Cop and Holiday Food Baskets programs.

Rogers released from federal custody in 2021

Rogers was released from the Federal Bureau of Prisons on July 1, 2021, after spending about 26 years in federal prison for convictions of bank robbery with a firearm and drug trafficking.

On Nov. 19, 1993, Rogers was involved in the armed robbery of the United Security Savings Bank of Davenport, according to federal court documents. Rogers, then 23, of Rock Island, and Reginald Walton, 25, of Davenport, made off with $53,429.

Rogers already had been indicted by a federal grand jury on August 29, 1993, on charges of money laundering and conspiracy to distribute cocaine after a joint investigation by the Metropolitan Enforcement Group, Internal Revenue Service and the Drug Enforcement Agency. He was out on bond on the drug trafficking-related charges when he committed the bank robbery.

Two days after the bank robbery, Rogers attempted to fake his own death, according to news reports from the Quad-City Times and Rock Island Argus. Those reports said Rogers had been walking along Moline’s Ben Butterworth Parkway with a female companion when she told authorities she became distracted, heard a splash and noticed Rogers was no longer at her side.

Authorities dragged the Mississippi River but doubted the incident from the beginning. Rogers was later captured in Atlanta.

On March 1, 1995, a federal jury found Rogers guilty of the bank robbery and using a firearm during the commission of the crime.

Rogers was sentenced to 80 months, or six years and eight months, in federal prison for the robbery, and a consecutive sentence of 60 months, or five years, for the firearms offense.

Those sentences were also consecutive to the 240-month (20-year) federal sentence that Rogers received for the cocaine-trafficking conviction. Rogers was found to be a key figure in a Mexico-to Los Angeles-to-Quad-Cities drug ring.