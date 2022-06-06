Update: Eldridge woman arrested for allegedly selling marijuana out of her garage makes first appearance in court

An Eldridge woman charged with multiple counts of child endangerment and accused of selling marijuana out of her garage made her first appearance Monday in the Scott County Courthouse.

Teisha Marie Jacobi's preliminary hearing will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. She also requested to be represented by a public defender.

Eldridge Police conducting an on-going drug investigation arrested Jacobi early Saturday for allegedly peddling marijuana out of her garage.

Jacobi, 40, is charged with four counts of child endangerment as well as one count each of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, conspiracy to sell marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of Iowa’s drug tax stamp law.

According to a news release from Eldridge Police Chief Joe Sisler, at 6 a.m. Saturday officers served a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of West Central Drive.

Officers found four children under the age of 18 in the home.

In the common garage officers seized 424 grams of marijuana as well as numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

According to the arrest affidavit, in a post-Miranda interview Jacobi admitted to holding and selling the drugs from her home with another person.

Jacobi was released Saturday from the Scott County Jail after posting bond through a bonding company.

Reporter Tom Loewy contributed to this story.

