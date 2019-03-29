UPDATE 11 a.m.: Two other people arrested after the crash are also facing charges.
Amy Taylor, 27, of Davenport, is charged with receiving, possessing or selling a stolen vehicle. Alex Garrels, 25, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and with being in possession of a stolen vehicle, according to court records. Moline police said he is a Davenport resident, but court records list Walcott as his city of residence.
Previous story: One of the three people arrested after Wednesday's fatal accident in Moline has been charged with reckless homicide.
Armand Cannon, 24, of Grand Mound, Iowa, is also charged with aggravated reckless driving and receiving, and with possessing or selling a stolen vehicle, according to Rock Island County court records.
The crash happened shortly after 6:11 p.m. when the stolen van collided with a Ford Escape at John Deere Road and 16th Street, according to the Moline Police Department. Tammy Loos, 51, of Milan, a passenger in the Escape, was sent to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island, where she died.
This story will be updated.