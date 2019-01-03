UPDATE: Four people face charges in connection with a shots fired call Wednesday night in Davenport.
Charged were:
• Angel Ochoa, 18, of 716 E. 14th Street, Davenport, with possession of a controlled substance - marijuana, and interference with official acts.
• Maurice Hughes, 18, of 501 W. 3rd St., Davenport, with possession of a controlled substance - marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jonakico Williams, 42, of 915 Filmore St., Davenport, with interference with official acts and parole violation.
• Trayvon True, 22, of 2224½ Rockingham Road, Davenport, with used or expired drug tax stamp and possession with the intent to deliver.
According to police reports, at 9:32 p.m. Wednesday, Davenport police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1000 block of W. 15th Street.
When officers arrived a large group dispersed. Officers detained several subjects and investigated the incident.
Preliminary information indicated a disturbance, leading to a physical fight on the front porch of a residence in the 1000 block of W. 15th Street. During the fight, two windows were broken on the residence. As subjects fled from the disturbance witnesses heard what they believed to be shots fired.
Officers obtained a search warrant for 1009 W. 15th St. and four adult males were arrested. One person reported minor injuries (cut from glass) and was treated on scene. No other injuries were reported.
In addition to the broken windows on the residence, one vehicle sustained minor damage. No firearm was recovered.
Detectives are following up on this incident.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.
EARLIER REPORT: Davenport police are investigating a shooting incident that is thought to have started in the 1000 block of West 15th Street and spread from there.
Police said that neighbors around 1009 W. 15th St. called in a report of shots fired at 9:32 p.m. Wednesday.
Neighbors reported seeing someone on the porch with a gun and several people running from the back of the house.
Police searched the outside of the house for damage, and checked the street for any shell casings.
In another part of town police were involved in a foot pursuit in which two people were taken into custody. It was not known late Wednesday if those two people were involved in the shooting incident.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or provide an anonymous tip on the city’s mobile apps “CityConnect Davenport, IA,” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”