UPDATE: Final Mary Davis escapees in custody, believed to be involved in Thursday's West Locust Street shooting

After a short foot pursuit, officers detained one of the teens in the 1500 block of West Pleasant Street. They searched a home on that block and confiscated two guns and detained Lathan-Burge and the other teen.

No injuries or damage were initially reported.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rogers already has been through the adult court system.

In Oct. 2018, he pleaded guilty in adult court to a charge of felon in possession of a firearm and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Police say on May 13 of that year, Rogers, who was 13 at the time, was inside a 2012 Honda Accord that had been stolen out of Davenport when he stuck his arm out of the vehicle and fired a gun at a second stolen vehicle.

Officers found multiple bullet casings on the scene and discovered a home had been struck. Residents said they were in fear when they heard the shots and dropped to the floor, according to arrest affidavits.

On May 31, while Rogers was at the foodservice window of the Juvenile Detention Center, he grabbed a handful of food and began throwing it at employees, according to the affidavits.