UPDATE: Four charged in connection with murder of Sylvester Eddings

Under Iowa law, first-degree murder carries an automatic prison sentence of life without parole. First-degree robbery is a Class B felony that carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 years, 70%, or 17 ½ years of which, must be served before parole can be granted.

At 6:45 a.m. Saturday, the four went to 6537 N. Harrison St., Apt. 5. According to court documents, the apartment was occupied by three adults and one child. One of the adults was Eddings, who was shot.

Eddings, whose last known address was in Moline, was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, where he died.

Davenport Police ask that anyone with information about the whereabouts of Hargrett is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 4

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.