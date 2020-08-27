UPDATE: Four charged in connection with murder of Sylvester Eddings

Scott County prosecutors have charged four people with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in connection with the shooting death of 45-year-old Sylvester Eddings early Saturday.
In custody are Damarcus Laron Liddell, 33, and Cordell McDowell, 32, both of Coal Valley, and Taneshia Nashay Coleman, 36, of Davenport.
Liddell was arrested Tuesday on charges of first-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.
Liddell is now also charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and another count of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.
Liddell was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a $150,000 cash-only bond.
McDowell, being held in the Muscatine County Jail on an unrelated charge, is charged in Scott County with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.
Coleman is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. She was being held without bond Thursday night in the Scott County Jail.
Davenport police are asking the public’s help in locating Derrick Hargrett, 33, of Rockford, Illinois. He is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.
Under Iowa law, first-degree murder carries an automatic prison sentence of life without parole. First-degree robbery is a Class B felony that carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 years, 70%, or 17 ½ years of which, must be served before parole can be granted.
At 6:45 a.m. Saturday, the four went to 6537 N. Harrison St., Apt. 5. According to court documents, the apartment was occupied by three adults and one child. One of the adults was Eddings, who was shot.
Eddings, whose last known address was in Moline, was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, where he died.
Davenport Police ask that anyone with information about the whereabouts of Hargrett is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.
