Update: Four wounded in Davenport shooting; all injuries considered non-life threatening

Four people — three adults and one juvenile — were seriously wounded in a rolling shooting Thursday in the area of West Locust and Pacific streets, Davenport Police said.

Police issued an update on the four victims Friday. All four suffered what are considered non-life threatening injuries, though one victim remains in serious condition.

Police were called to the area at 9:15 p.m., receiving multiple 911 calls about the shots being fired.

The victims — two men, one woman and one girl — were taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. They were riding in a blue Honda sedan, which came to a stop in the 1700 block of Pacific. They fled the vehicle. One victim was found near the vehicle while the others were found either on Howell Street and Wilkes Avenue.

Police said there was a feud between the occupants of two vehicles that escalated into gunfire.

Neighbors in the 1700 block of Pacific said they heard six to eight shots.

One neighbor said he saw a man run from the Honda sedan into the trees near the ravine that is on the west side of Pacific Street.

That man came back out of the woods, and he and a woman fled the scene.