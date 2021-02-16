 Skip to main content
UPDATE: I-280 reopened after crash at Mississippi River bridge
UPDATE: I-280 reopened after crash at Mississippi River bridge

Interstate-280 reopened to traffic at the Mississippi River bridge shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The road was blocked both ways due to a crash, according to Iowa Department of Transportation's website

As of 11:25 a.m. Tuesday, the website said there was still a 2-minute delay going eastbound and a 4-minute delay going westbound. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

