UPDATE: I-280 reopened after crash at Mississippi River bridge

Interstate-280 reopened to traffic at the Mississippi River bridge shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The road was blocked both ways due to a crash, according to Iowa Department of Transportation's website.
As of 11:25 a.m. Tuesday, the website said there was still a 2-minute delay going eastbound and a 4-minute delay going westbound.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
