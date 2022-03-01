 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical

Update: Identity released of victim of fatal shooting Monday in Davenport

  • Updated
  • 0

Update: Demetrius Ray Howard Jr., of Davenport, is accused of shooting 25-year-old Corey Martin to death late Monday after they fought at the GD Express at 4607 N. Pine St., according to Scott County court records.

Demetrius Ray Howard Jr.

Demetrius Ray Howard Jr.

Demetrius Ray Howard Jr., 23, was being held without bond on suspicion of first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the jail website. Howard was booked into the jail at about 4 a.m.

The jail website states he was arrested by the Davenport Police Department.

Further details of the killing Howard has been accused of were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

0 Comments
1
1
0
1
4

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian artists under pressure to denounce Ukraine invasion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News