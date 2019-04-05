Rock Island County State's Attorney John McGehee has been appointed to replace Rock Island County Judge Lori Lefstein, who is retiring, according to a news release issued by Chief Judge Walter Braud.
"It's very exciting," McGehee said Friday morning. He could not give a more detailed statement during the initial interview, but said he would provide more information later today.
"He's very skilled, he has a lot of courage and he has a great personal demeanor," Braud said of McGehee.
People will get justice from McGehee in an appropriate, professional and kind manner, Braud said.
Braud said Friday that McGehee would have had to apply to fill the position and would have undergone a selection process along with any other applicants. That process would include a peer review from the Illinois Bar Association and can include interviews.
The final selection was up to Illinois Supreme Court Justice Thomas Kilbride, Braud said. Kilbride is responsible for the appointments in this region.
McGehee will serve until the November 2020 election and then he would have to run for the position along with any other candidates who decided to pursue the position.
Braud said he did not know who would replace McGehee, saying that would be up to the Rock Island County Board.
More will follow.