A mistrial was declared Friday in the trial of Latrice Lacey, accused of assaulting a man with a sledgehammer in April. The jury said they were deadlocked.
The jury of eight women and four men deliberated for several hours before telling Judge Nancy Tabor they could not arrive at a unanimous verdict on charges of domestic abuse assault-display or use of a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury; first-degree harassment; and domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury, all misdemeanors.
Lacey, 34, is the director of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission.
A pretrial conference is scheduled March 27, when a new trial date could be set.
Assistant Scott County Attorney Samuel Huff declined to comment Friday. Lacey’s attorney, Murray Bell, also declined comment.
Lacey’s trial began Monday in Scott County Associate Court.
The altercation between Lacey and the man happened the morning of April 30 in front of McDonnell Property Management, then known as McDonnell & Associates, where the man worked.
The two had dated at one time and lived together off and on for years.
Lacey showed up there that day for one reason — to confront him, Huff said in his closing argument Friday.
“She thought (the man) had been damaging her property for months,” he said. “She thought he had just done it again. She had enough, and she felt, as her testimony said, that the police weren't doing anything, and that's her right to feel that way. It is not her right to create vigilante justice.”
Huff said surveillance video across the street from McDonnell’s showed that Lacey started the confrontation and immediately got into the man’s face as he stepped out the door.
“She's on him,” he said. “It is toe to toe. It's not 6 feet…it's not even 2 feet. It's inches.”
Huff said the two were arguing and she hit him in the face and kneed him in the groin before going into the vehicle, retrieving a hammer and swinging it at him.
The man’s coworker, Mark McDonnell, testified he saw the hammer hit the man in the arm and stomach.
Lacey testified she had found the hammer next to her boyfriend’s damaged vehicle in her garage and had her friend drive her to the police department to turn it over as evidence. She said she asked her friend to pull over at McDonnell’s when she saw his work truck there.
Huff argued Lacey intended to cause harm to the man.
“You swing a hammer at someone's head, you're meaning to cause a serious injury,” he said.
The man did not testify at trial. The Times does not typically identify alleged victims in domestic cases.
Bell said during his closing argument that the man was the aggressor that day.
“He's just raging day after day after day,” Bell said. “’I want to talk to you, meet me for breakfast,' ‘I'll take you to your favorite taco place.’ He wants to communicate. He's also mad. His rage builds.”
That rage escalated when he damaged Lacey’s property and her boyfriend’s vehicle three times between February and April 30, he said. It wasn’t going to stop until she talked to him.
Lacey, tired of the damage to the property, picked McDonnell’s as the place to talk to him because it was a public place and there was surveillance video.
“He was enraged from the moment he walked out the door of that building, and immediately started pushing her,” he said. “Push, push. She tried to defend herself.”
At one point, he pushed her so hard that she twisted her ankle, which required her to be in a boot for months, Bell said.
Bell said Lacey tried to get into the car to leave, and the man jumped on top of her in the vehicle and told her he was going to kill her. He said Lacey got the hammer and swung it toward the man because he “went after” her friend.
“She was justified. She was there with a legitimate purpose,” Bell said. “She was trying to protect her property."
Bell argued there was no way of knowing whether the injury to the man’s arm was caused by the hammer because the man chose not to testify at trial.
He also reiterated Lacey’s belief that the police didn’t do enough to investigate the incidents she alleged happened in the months leading up to April 30.
In his rebuttal argument, Huff said Lacey was evasive when he questioned her on the witness stand and said she admitted in her testimony that she lied to an investigating detective about having a sexual relationship with the man.
Huff also said Lacey didn’t provide key evidence, such as text messages, to back up her claims about the man.
“You have to tell them about text messages they've been sending you,” he said. “You have to tell everything, no omissions, because if you mislead them, if you leave things out, that causes errors.”
The attorneys also disagreed on when the man actually moved out of Lacey’s home. One of the elements of domestic abuse assault is that those involved were family or household members within one year prior to April 30.
Huff argued the man did not move out and into a new apartment until May, while Bell argued that the man moved out sometime in April 2017.