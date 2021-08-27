Update: Large plume of smoke is from fire near Midwest Recyclers in Davenport

A large fire is burning near Midwest Recyclers, 530 S Howell St., Davenport, causing a plume of smoke that can be seen across the city. Fire fighters are on scene.
There appear to be several cars on fire.
Davenport Police say to avoid the area.
This story will be updated.
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus.
