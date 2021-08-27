 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Update: Large plume of smoke is from fire near Midwest Recyclers in Davenport
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Update: Large plume of smoke is from fire near Midwest Recyclers in Davenport

  • Updated
  • 0
Plumes of smoke at Midwest Recylers

A large plume of smoke is coming from Midwest Recyclers, 530 S Howell St., Davenport. Fire fighters are on scene.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

A large fire is burning near Midwest Recyclers, 530 S Howell St., Davenport, causing a plume of smoke that can be seen across the city. Fire fighters are on scene.

There appear to be several cars on fire. 

Davenport Police say to avoid the area.

This story will be updated.

Black smoke plume rising in western Davenport. The Davenport police are asking people to avoid the area of 500 South Howell Street as firefighters deal with a large fire. Further details not yet available. This story will be updated.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pentagon says Kabul hit by only one bomb blast

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News