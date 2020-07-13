Update: Late-night search comes up empty for missing girl

“I know Breasia’s mother a little bit,” Phelps said.

Phelps said he planned to fly his drone until “both of my batteries are drained.”

“And then I’ll go home, recharge them, and come back out here. I just want Breasia’s mom to know there are people who care.”

In a telephone interview, Lankford said she was thankful for the help and “is trying to deal with some unexpected things.”

“Facebook is hard,” Lankford said. “People say things about my daughter and about me. I want to say what does anything matter? She is missing. I want to ask people if my daughter isn’t worth finding because they think I’m a bad person or something.

“I just want to find Breasia. I think people with children understand. You would do anything if your child goes missing.”

On into the evening, groups of searchers gathered at various sports around Credit Island, with a group continuing from South Concord Street about 7 p.m. after having some pizza.

Among the volunteers was Anton D. Taylor Sr., Davenport, a supervisor at a residential facility for Family Resources. "I've worked in this capacity with at-risk youth for about 17 years," he said.