Multiple police units responded to a reported shooting in the area of Pershing Avenue and Pershing Court. One neighbor reported that he heard seven shots fired. As of 10:30 a.m., Davenport police have not released any information.
Bullet casing is photographed where multiple police units responded to a reported shooting in the area of Pershing Avenue and Pershing Court. One neighbor reported that he heard seven shots fired. As of 10:30 a.m., Davenport police have not released any information.
Bullet casing is photographed where multiple police units responded to a reported shooting in the area of Pershing Avenue and Pershing Court. One neighbor reported that he heard seven shots fired. As of 10:30 a.m., Davenport police have not released any information.
Residents walk out their homes to multiple police units responding to a reported shooting in the area of Pershing Avenue and Pershing Court. One neighbor reported that he heard seven shots fired. As of 10:30 a.m., Davenport police have not released any information.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
Bullet casing is photographed where multiple police units responded to a reported shooting in the area of Pershing Avenue and Pershing Court. One neighbor reported that he heard seven shots fired. As of 10:30 a.m., Davenport police have not released any information.
Bullet casing is photographed where multiple police units responded to a reported shooting in the area of Pershing Avenue and Pershing Court. One neighbor reported that he heard seven shots fired. As of 10:30 a.m., Davenport police have not released any information.
Residents walk out their homes to multiple police units responding to a reported shooting in the area of Pershing Avenue and Pershing Court. One neighbor reported that he heard seven shots fired. As of 10:30 a.m., Davenport police have not released any information.