A male juvenile suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting Monday morning at Pershing Avenue and Pershing Court in Davenport.

Davenport police responded to the scene at 9:29 a.m. for a report of shots fired. During a canvas of the area, officers found the male. He was transported to a local hospital.

No other information, inducing the age of the male, was released Monday.

Police ask anyone with information to call the police department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via our mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA.”

On scene, officers with flashlights searched the yard of a home at the corner of Pershing Avenue and Pershing Court. 

Down the street, seven yellow evidence tents were placed in the street and in the grass near a red brick building. 

Don Gilbralth, who lives in the area, said he was watching TV when he heard what he thought was seven gun shots. 

Police have not said how many shots were fired or how many times the male was hit. 

